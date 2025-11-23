:be Aktie
Bitcoin vs. Ethereum: Which Is More Likely to Be a Millionaire Maker?
Over the past decade, investing in hypergrowth cryptocurrencies has become a proven way to attain millionaire status. According to the latest Crypto Wealth Report from Henley & Partners, there are an estimated 241,700 crypto millionaires in the world right now.Of these, 145,100 are Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) millionaires. But is Bitcoin still the most likely way to grow your wealth over time? Or could Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) potentially offer a faster path to millionaire status? Let's take a closer look.The key to Bitcoin's enormous success has been its ability to compound its performance, year after year, with just a few missteps along the way. Since 2010, Bitcoin has only had three losing years: 2014, 2018, and 2022. In every other year, it has ripped higher at a head-spinning rate.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
