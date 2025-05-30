Bitget Partners with Kronos Research to Deliver Institutional-Grade Liquidity and Trading Efficiency

VICTORIA, Seychelles, May 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced a strategic partnership with Kronos Research, a top quantitative trading firm, bringing enhanced market liquidity and trading efficiency to Bitget traders and institutional clients.

By integrating Kronos's advanced capabilities, Bitget aims to provide deeper liquidity and tighter bid-ask spreads across major trading pairs for its traders and institutional clients. This improvement in market depth ensures that traders can execute large orders with minimal slippage, leading to more efficient and cost-effective trading. Such enhancements are particularly beneficial for both retail and institutional traders seeking optimal execution in a dynamic market environment.

"The collaboration is yet another step in Bitget's efforts towards delivering world-class institutional-grade trading services. With Kronos Research, Bitget strengthens its platform's efficiency, meeting the high standards of security and liquidity required for institutional clients. This adds an additional layer of efficiency for Bitget’s ecosystem. This integration is a strategic partnership to develop infrastructure that meets the needs of our users", said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget.

Designed to optimize trading depth and improve execution quality, the integration of Kronos Research's advanced algorithmic strategies and deep expertise in liquidity enhancement will unlock a more seamless and responsive trading environment, reducing slippage, stabilizing price movements and allowing for more consistent execution across market cycles. This partnership will also extend liquidity coverage for multiple trading categories, including spot and contracts. By supporting a broader set of digital assets with algorithmically driven liquidity solutions, this partnership will offer tighter spreads and more resilient order books.

"Bitget’s robust infrastructure delivers the low latency and high execution speed we need to operate seamlessly across diverse market conditions," said Hank Huang, CEO, Kronos Research. "This collaboration enables us to deploy optimized liquidity strategies at scale, driving tighter spreads, enhanced market depth, and a superior trading experience."

In 2025, Bitget is doubling down on its commitment to expanding services for institutional clients, making it a central focus of its strategic roadmap. This builds on a strong foundation laid in previous years, including the most recent introduction of crypto lending services for all spot trading pairs and the unified account system , both designed to offer greater flexibility, capital efficiency, and amalgamated asset management for institutional investors.

Currently, Bitget works with over 1,000 institutional partners. Through continued innovation, strategic integrations, and enhanced product offerings, Bitget caters world-class services to a diverse clientele, ranging from individual investors to large-scale institutions.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 120 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World's Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM markets, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavusoglu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüs (Boxing Gold medalist) and Ilkin Aydin (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

For more information, visit: Website

For media inquiries, please contact: media@bitget.com

About Kronos Research

Established in 2018, Kronos Research is a cutting-edge cryptocurrency market maker and quantitative trading firm fueled by data research and intelligent algorithms, generating billions of US dollars in trading volume a day.

With trading activity on all tier 1 and tier 2 exchanges, as well as top DeFi protocols and platforms, Kronos is able to deliver superior trading performance and liquidity through advanced trading infrastructure and deep quantitative research capabilities.

For more information, visit: Website

Risk Warning: Digital asset prices are subject to fluctuation and may experience significant volatility. Investors are advised to only allocate funds they can afford to lose. The value of any investment may be impacted, and there is a possibility that financial objectives may not be met, nor the principal investment recovered. Independent financial advice should always be sought, and personal financial experience and standing carefully considered. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future results. Bitget accepts no liability for any potential losses incurred. Nothing contained herein should be construed as financial advice. For further information, please refer to our Terms of Use .

