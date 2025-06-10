Bitget Scans Ahead at Solana Summit 2025 with QR-based Payment Rollout





VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet, the leading non-custodial Web3 wallet, concluded an impactful showing at the Solana APAC Summit 2025, held in Da Nang, Vietnam from June 5 to 7. As a major sponsor of the summit, Bitget Wallet used the three-day event to debut its newest payment features, connect with builders from across the Solana ecosystem, and demonstrate how onchain tools can power real-world use cases across Asia and beyond.

On the opening day, Bitget Wallet formally announced the integration of QR-based payment integrations, which includes Solana Pay and national QR payment systems, for seamless, multi-currency payments. This integration lives up to Bitget Wallet's new identity of 'Crypto for Everyone', bridging the gap between blockchain and everyday commerce. Bitget Wallet also hosted a developer workshop showcasing the ease of integrating Solana dApps into the wallet’s infrastructure, including support for seamless swaps, staking, and native Solana trading via Jupiter DEX.

















Day 2 of the Summit saw Bitget Wallet’s Business Development Manager, Xavier Ow Yeong, take the stage to discuss how onchain finance is changing the way users spend, save, and access capital. That evening, Bitget Wallet co-hosted a meetup with Saros, previewing its upcoming VietQR payment feature in a live test environment. Over 150 community members attended the event, explored new Bitget Wallet integrations firsthand, and received exclusive merchandise alongside a live airdrop reward for early testers.

















The Solana APAC Summit marks a significant milestone in Bitget Wallet’s roadmap to turn crypto wallets from storage tools into everyday super apps. As part of a broader mission to scale real-world adoption, the event demonstrates how embedded payment infrastructure, cross-chain liquidity, and user-first design can unlock new crypto behaviors, whether in emerging markets or global hubs of Web3 development.

Bitget Wallet’s participation in the Solana Summit is part of its ongoing initiative to expand crypto access across Asia, aligning ecosystem partners, developers, and communities around the next wave of practical, onchain tools.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple and secure for everyone. With over 80 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, DApp exploration, and payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets. Its vision is Crypto for Everyone — to make crypto simpler, safer, and part of everyday life for a billion people.

For more information, visit: X | Telegram | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn | TikTok | Discord | Facebook

For media inquiries, contact media.web3@bitget.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/91b54b94-4741-40ed-b89f-148168f60fdd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/55eded33-ff2f-4c2e-8049-588eba6af3f6

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0687e900-51a8-4caf-bebd-b9b229aa8fcd

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e4a31e7f-1fa4-46f5-83f3-dd3536d378bb

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa35936b-7656-4156-995e-211e4d503db5

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0fd5bd5b-c1ae-46db-af86-08a14f2f75a9

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/205bbae6-30c4-4605-9d97-de11d0109ccf

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2be5f55d-8911-4f2f-a0be-e09dec432a1b

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7ff8c528-21a6-49ed-b61a-eef93d06febc