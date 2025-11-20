Capex Aktie
WKN: 919232 / ISIN: ARP2006N1025
|
20.11.2025 22:02:04
BKV Insider Sale: CEO Cuts 6% of Direct Stake Amid Rising Capex and Output
Christopher Kalnin, the chief executive officer of BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV), reported the sale of 78,281 shares of the energy company in an open-market transaction on Monday.The transaction value is based on the SEC Form 4 reported sale price of $28.04; the post-transaction value is based on Monday's closing price of $28.02.What proportion of Christopher P Kalnin's direct holdings was sold in this transaction?The 78,281 shares sold represented approximately 6% of Kalnin's direct holdings at the time of the transaction.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!