Capex Aktie

Capex für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 919232 / ISIN: ARP2006N1025

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Times + Sales
Börsenplätze
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
20.11.2025 22:02:04

BKV Insider Sale: CEO Cuts 6% of Direct Stake Amid Rising Capex and Output

Christopher Kalnin, the chief executive officer of BKV Corporation (NYSE:BKV), reported the sale of 78,281 shares of the energy company in an open-market transaction on Monday.The transaction value is based on the SEC Form 4 reported sale price of $28.04; the post-transaction value is based on Monday's closing price of $28.02.What proportion of Christopher P Kalnin's direct holdings was sold in this transaction?The 78,281 shares sold represented approximately 6% of Kalnin's direct holdings at the time of the transaction.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Capex SA CAPEX (A) 1 Votemehr Nachrichten