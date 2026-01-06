Blackstone Aktie

Blackstone für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PM4W / ISIN: US09260D1072

06.01.2026 14:43:06

Blackstone Acquires Alliance Technical Group

(RTTNews) - Blackstone Inc. (BX), an alternative asset management firm, on Tuesday announced that funds affiliated with Blackstone Energy Transition Partners and other Blackstone funds have acquired Alliance Technical Group, a provider of environmental testing, monitoring, and compliance services, for undisclosed terms.

Alliance Technical Group provides services including source and laboratory testing, continuous emission monitoring systems, and leak detection and repair to support regulatory compliance and operational efficiency.

The company said the acquisition supports its energy transition strategy amid rising electricity demand and evolving environmental regulations.

Alliance Technical Group Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Alabama, is one of the largest full-service environmental compliance providers in North America, with more than 2,200 employees across over 60 offices and laboratories in the US and Canada.

In the pre-market trading, Blackstone is 0.25% higher at $162.60 on the New York Stock Exchange.

