Blackstone Aktie
WKN DE: A2PM4W / ISIN: US09260D1072
|
28.10.2025 14:18:21
Blackstone Plans To Launch Senior Notes Offering Of Its Subsidiary
(RTTNews) - Blackstone Inc. (BX), Tuesday announced its plans to launch senior notes offering of its indirect subsidiary Blackstone Reg Finance Co. L.L.C.
The company intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes.
The notes are to be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Blackstone Inc. and its indirect subsidiaries, Blackstone Holdings I L.P., Blackstone Holdings AI L.P., Blackstone Holdings II L.P., Blackstone Holdings III L.P. and Blackstone Holdings IV L.P.
In the pre-market hours, BX is trading at $154.25, up 0.23 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.
