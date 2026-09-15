Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
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15.09.2026 21:15:00
Bloom Energy Isn't Selling Power. It's Selling Time.
Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) may be selling something more valuable than electricity: time. AI data centers can wait years for grid connections. On the other hand, Bloom can deploy power much faster. Major deals and repeat customers suggest that the advantage could be turning on-site generation from a temporary workaround into standard AI infrastructure.
Stock prices used were the market prices of Sept. 1, 2026. The video was published on Sept. 14, 2026.
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