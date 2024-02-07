BlueLinx to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast on February 21, 2024

BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC), a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products, will issue fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. A conference call to discuss the Company’s results will be hosted by Shyam Reddy, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Andy Wamser, Chief Financial Officer, on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at 10:00 AM ET.

A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of the BlueLinx website at https://investors.bluelinxco.com, and a replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the webcast is complete.

To participate in the live teleconference:

Domestic Live: 1-888-660-6392 International Live: 1-929-203-0899 Passcode: 9140086

To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through March 6, 2024:

Domestic Replay: 1-800-770-2030 International Replay: 1-647-362-9199 Passcode: 9140086

ABOUT BLUELINX HOLDINGS INC.

BlueLinx (NYSE: BXC) is a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of residential and commercial building products with both branded and private-label SKUs across product categories such as lumber, panels, engineered wood, siding, millwork, and industrial products. With a strong market position, broad geographic coverage footprint servicing 50 states, and the strength of a locally focused sales force, we distribute a comprehensive range of products to our customers which include national home centers, pro dealers, cooperatives, specialty distributors, regional and local dealers and industrial manufacturers. BlueLinx provides a wide range of value-added services and solutions to our customers and suppliers, and we operate our business through a broad network of distribution centers. To learn more about BlueLinx, please visit www.bluelinxco.com.

