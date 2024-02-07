|
07.02.2024 14:00:00
BlueLinx to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results Conference Call and Webcast on February 21, 2024
BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC), a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products, will issue fourth quarter and full year 2023 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 20, 2024. A conference call to discuss the Company’s results will be hosted by Shyam Reddy, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Andy Wamser, Chief Financial Officer, on Wednesday, February 21, 2024, at 10:00 AM ET.
A webcast of the conference call and accompanying presentation materials will be available in the Investor Relations section of the BlueLinx website at https://investors.bluelinxco.com, and a replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the webcast is complete.
To participate in the live teleconference:
|
Domestic Live:
|
1-888-660-6392
|
International Live:
|
1-929-203-0899
|
Passcode:
|
9140086
To listen to a replay of the teleconference, which will be available through March 6, 2024:
|
Domestic Replay:
|
1-800-770-2030
|
International Replay:
|
1-647-362-9199
|
Passcode:
|
9140086
ABOUT BLUELINX HOLDINGS INC.
BlueLinx (NYSE: BXC) is a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of residential and commercial building products with both branded and private-label SKUs across product categories such as lumber, panels, engineered wood, siding, millwork, and industrial products. With a strong market position, broad geographic coverage footprint servicing 50 states, and the strength of a locally focused sales force, we distribute a comprehensive range of products to our customers which include national home centers, pro dealers, cooperatives, specialty distributors, regional and local dealers and industrial manufacturers. BlueLinx provides a wide range of value-added services and solutions to our customers and suppliers, and we operate our business through a broad network of distribution centers. To learn more about BlueLinx, please visit www.bluelinxco.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240207339740/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu BlueLinx Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten
|
30.10.23
|Ausblick: BlueLinx stellt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu BlueLinx Holdings Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|BlueLinx Holdings Inc
|108,00
|0,93%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen beenden Handel etwas fester -- ATX letztlich etwas tiefer -- DAX schließt etwas höher -- Asiatische Börsen letztendlich mit unterschiedlichen Richtungen
Die US-Börsen bewegten sich am Donnerstag leicht auf grünem Terrain. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag etwas schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte etwas fester. An den Börsen in Fernost waren am Donnerstag sowohl Gewinne als auch Verluste zu beobachten.