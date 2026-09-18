Bnccorp Aktie

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WKN: 923202 / ISIN: US0559361086

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18.09.2026 21:22:14

BNCCORP Stockholders Approve Merger With OppFi

(RTTNews) - BNCCORP, INC. (BNCC) and its wholly owned subsidiary, BNC National Bank, announced that its stockholders have approved the previously announced sale to OppFi, a tech-enabled digital finance platform, in a cash and stock transaction.

Under the terms of the agreement, BNCC stockholders will receive $19.375 per share in cash and 1.9 shares of OppFi Class A common stock for each BNCC share.

BNCC stockholders approved the transaction on September 17, 2026. The deal still requires regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions before it can be completed.

The transaction combines OppFi's online lending platform with BNC's national bank charter and banking infrastructure to create a more diversified and scalable financial services business.

On the OTC Markets OTXQX, the shares were trading 1.41 percent down at $31.40.

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Bnccorp IncShs 31,40 -1,41% Bnccorp IncShs

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