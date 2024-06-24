BNP Paribas SA : 2024 MREL requirements notification

2024 MREL requirements notification



Paris, 24 June 2024

The BNP Paribas Group has received the notification by the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR), implementing the decision of the Single Resolution Board, of the updated Minimum Requirement for Own Funds and Eligible Liabilities (MREL) requirements applicable in 2024.

The total MREL requirement applicable for 2024 thus amounts to 22.64% to which the CBR1 must be added, of the Group’s RWA and 5.91% of the Group’s leverage exposures.

As regards the subordination constraint, the requirement applicable in 2024 for the BNP Paribas Group is respectively 14.52% to which the CBR1 must be added, of Group’s RWA and 5.86% of the Group’s leverage exposures.

As at 31 March 2024, the BNP Paribas Group is well above the updated MREL requirements with a total MREL ratio of 31.0% based on Group’s RWA and a Group subordinated MREL ratio of 28.0% on the same basis. These ratios were respectively 9.1% and 8.2% of Group’s leverage exposures as at 31 March 2024.

1 Combined buffer requirement of 4.59% as at 31 March 2024

