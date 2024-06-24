|
24.06.2024 18:30:00
BNP Paribas SA : 2024 MREL requirements notification
2024 MREL requirements notification
Press Release
Paris, 24 June 2024
The BNP Paribas Group has received the notification by the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution (ACPR), implementing the decision of the Single Resolution Board, of the updated Minimum Requirement for Own Funds and Eligible Liabilities (MREL) requirements applicable in 2024.
The total MREL requirement applicable for 2024 thus amounts to 22.64% to which the CBR1 must be added, of the Group’s RWA and 5.91% of the Group’s leverage exposures.
As regards the subordination constraint, the requirement applicable in 2024 for the BNP Paribas Group is respectively 14.52% to which the CBR1 must be added, of Group’s RWA and 5.86% of the Group’s leverage exposures.
As at 31 March 2024, the BNP Paribas Group is well above the updated MREL requirements with a total MREL ratio of 31.0% based on Group’s RWA and a Group subordinated MREL ratio of 28.0% on the same basis. These ratios were respectively 9.1% and 8.2% of Group’s leverage exposures as at 31 March 2024.
About BNP Paribas
BNP Paribas is the European Union’s leading bank and key player in international banking. It operates in 63 countries and has nearly 183,000 employees, including more than 145,000 in Europe. The Group has key positions in its three main fields of activity: Commercial, Personal Banking & Services for the Group’s commercial & personal banking and several specialised businesses including BNP Paribas Personal Finance and Arval; Investment & Protection Services for savings, investment and protection solutions; and Corporate & Institutional Banking, focused on corporate and institutional clients. Based on its strong diversified and integrated model, the Group helps all its clients (individuals, community associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporate and institutional clients) to realise their projects through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and protection insurance. In Europe, BNP Paribas has four domestic markets: Belgium, France, Italy and Luxembourg. The Group is rolling out its integrated commercial & personal banking model across several Mediterranean countries, Turkey, and Eastern Europe. As a key player in international banking, the Group has leading platforms and business lines in Europe, a strong presence in the Americas as well as a solid and fast-growing business in Asia-Pacific. BNP Paribas has implemented a Corporate Social Responsibility approach in all its activities, enabling it to contribute to the construction of a sustainable future, while ensuring the Group's performance and stability.
Press contact
Sandrine Romano – sandrine.romano@bnpparibas.com – +33 6 71 18 23 05
Hacina Habchi – hacina.habchi@bnpparibas.com - +33 7 61 97 65 20
1 Combined buffer requirement of 4.59% as at 31 March 2024
Attachment
