Boeing, United Airlines Conduct Flight Tests To Evaluate Modernized Data Communication System

(RTTNews) - Wednesday, The Boeing Co. (BA) along with United Airlines (UAL) conducted flight tests to evaluate a modernized data communication system designed to improve information flow between the flight deck, air traffic control and airline operation centers.

During the tests, the airline's pilots used United 737-8 jet serving as Boeing's 2025 ecoDemonstrator Explorer to evaluate Internet Protocol Suite standards, aiming to improve operational efficiency and flight safety while reducing air traffic congestion, fuel use, cost and emissions.

The project is expected to help support the ongoing upgrades within air traffic control system and enhance safety for the customers and the global aviation community.

The collaboration also includes government agencies in the U.S. and Europe, Boeing suppliers, aircraft communications service providers and academia.

