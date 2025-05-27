Bogota-Region strengthens its position as a leading destination for events at IMEX Frankfurt

BOGOTA, Colombia, May 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the third time, Invest in Bogota, through its Convention Bureau, participates in IMEX Frankfurt, one of the most important meetings of the global meetings, incentives, congresses and events (MICE) industry.

IMEX Frankfurt takes place from this Tuesday until next Thursday, May 22, bringing together more than 12,000 professionals from the events and incentive travel industry from around the world, including planners of corporate meetings, associations, travel agencies, technology providers and tourist destinations, who will be able to participate in business meetings, educational sessions and networking activities that drive innovation and opportunities in the sector.

Invest in Bogota will be present at ProColombia's booth 180, thanks to the articulation of efforts with the entire national and international value chain of the sector, also making visible all the potential that the city has, but especially its Bogota Fairs, Events and Conventions District – made up of Corferias, Agora and the Hilton Corferias hotel.

"This event becomes a key bet to position Bogota-Region among the most competitive markets for meetings tourism, since it not only connects with highly qualified buyers, but also allows us to be at the forefront of the trends that are transforming the industry," said the manager of the Convention Bureau, Luisa Fernanda Vásquez.

The meeting will be attended by Kamila Caselles, official of the bureau, who will present the opportunities and competitive advantages offered by Bogotá-Region in terms of sustainability, innovation and strengthening of business tourism.

It is worth noting that, in 2024, the Convention Bureau contributed to the capture of 36 international events, which generated an economic spillover of USD 15.5 million attracting more than 80,600 attendees, and helped manage another 78 events, strengthening Bogota's position as a leading destination in Latin America for meetings and congresses.

Invest in Bogota is a public-private partnership between the Bogota Chamber of Commerce and the Capital District, and its purpose is to facilitate international investment, attract world-class meetings and events and articulate the high-impact entrepreneurship ecosystem to contribute to the socioeconomic development, competitiveness and quality of life of the Bogota-Region. positioning it as the preferred destination for doing business in Latin America.

Invest in Bogotá

Luis Alejandro Tibaduisa

+57 3176419456

Bogotá, Colombia