Bolt drivers seek to be classed as workers at London employment tribunal

More than 12,500 drivers are bringing action against ride-hailing firm as Labour prepares plans to strengthen employment rightsDrivers working for Bolt, the ride-hailing app operator, are seeking to be classed as workers rather than self-employed contractors at an employment tribunal.More than 12,500 drivers, who are represented by the law firm Leigh Day, are bringing the action against Bolt, an Estonia-based ride-hailing app which has been operating in the UK since 2019. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian