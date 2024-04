bonyf exhibits at PLMA Amsterdam on 28-29 May 2024

Ghent (Belgium), 16 April 2024, 6:00 a.m.; bonyf NV (Mnemonic: MLBON), the next-generation oral comfort expert, is a Euronext Paris listed company and specializes in the development, production and marketing of oral, denture, orthodontic and wound care products, is thrilled to announce that our company is expanding its clientele in 2024, largely attributed to our successful participation in last year's PLMA exhibition in Amsterdam. The event served as a platform for connecting with numerous new clients seeking companies like ours, particularly those compliant with the new Medical Device Regulation (MDR). The PLMA exhibition, renowned as Europe's largest event for contract manufacturers, provided us with invaluable networking opportunities and visibility within the industry. Building on the success of last year, we are excited to announce our participation once again this year. As we gear up for the PLMA exhibition in May 2024, we look forward to furthering our connections, showcasing our capabilities, and solidifying our position as a trusted partner in the industry. Stay tuned for updates as we prepare to make our mark at this prestigious event.