bonyf's Advanced Skincare Formula Offers Fast Relief for Heel and Finger Cracks Ghent (Belgium), 2 September 2024, 6:00 a.m.; bonyf NV (Mnemonic: MLBON), the next-generation oral comfort expert, is a Euronext Paris listed company and specializes in the development, production and marketing of oral, denture, orthodontic and wound care products and a leader in dental care innovation. bonyf R&D team is excited to introduce a scientifically advanced formulation designed to provide rapid relief from the discomfort associated with heel and finger cracks. This innovative product is the result of extensive research and development by the bonyf team, pushing the boundaries of what we previously thought possible. Our formulation’s unique blend of ingredients has been carefully selected for their synergistic effects. Each component was chosen based on its proven ability to support skin regeneration and provide relief from cracks. A Clinical study demonstrated that the first application can offer fast relief from pain and that just a few applications can lead to substantial healing. Although this formulation is categorized as a cosmetic, it has shown remarkable efficacy in alleviating the symptoms of heel and finger cracks, conditions that are prevalent during winter and also common in summer when individuals walk barefoot. Cracked heels and fingers can cause significant discomfort and inconvenience, often leading to more severe issues if left untreated. These conditions are commonly exacerbated by environmental factors such as cold, dry weather during winter and heat, and exposure to harsh surfaces in summer. Our product addresses these challenges by delivering targeted relief that can improve quality of life for those affected. The bonyf R&D team has prioritized rapid discomfort relief, understanding the severe impact these conditions can have on daily life. This formulation adds to a growing portfolio of innovative and effective products developed by our team. As a Swiss-made product, we uphold the highest standards of safety and efficacy, ensuring reliable results for those who use it. In addition to its primary benefits, our formulation is designed with user convenience in mind. The product features an easy-to-use tube and a non-greasy-sticky formula, making it ideal for daily use. This user-friendly design ensures that incorporating the product into a skincare routine is simple and hassle-free. Currently, the product is available in a limited number of markets, but plans are underway for broader distribution. For more information about our new formulation, clinical studies, or to find out about future product launches, please visit our website at www.bonyf.com or contact us at investor@bonyf.com. We welcome inquiries from journalists, healthcare professionals, and potential partners. bonyf’s strengths Products with patented formulations

Produced in Switzerland compliant with stringent international quality regulations

Proven clinical efficacy

Commercial presence in 37 countries

Prospects for solid growth and rapid profitability

A fast-growing oral and dental care market About bonyf Incorporated in 1979, bonyf specialises in the development, production and selling of cutting-edge oral & dental care products. bonyf is a forward-thinking company committed to revolutionizing oral care through innovation and research. With a focus on quality and efficacy, bonyf develops cutting-edge products designed to enhance the well-being of individuals worldwide. Through its unwavering commitment to innovation and continuous improvement, bonyf makes a real difference to people suffering from dental and oral conditions. The company has its R&D facilities in Liechtenstein (in the renown dental valley), a production plant in Switzerland and distributes its product range in 37 countries worldwide. Benefiting from seven patent protected formulations and products developed in-house, bonyf expects strong future development, driven by the fast-growing oral and dental care market. For more information about bonyf and its innovative oral care products, please visit www.bonyf.com. bonyf Jean-Pierre Bogaert investor@bonyf.com

