12.03.2024 13:59:34
Booz Allen Secures $550 Mln Contract From ARPA-E
(RTTNews) - Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) announced on Tuesday that it secured a $550 million contract from the U.S. Department of Energy's Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy or ARPA-E for a period of ten years.
The contract requires Booz Allen's diverse team, consisting of over 50 PhDs, to assist in the development of innovative technologies aimed at reducing U.S. emissions, enhancing energy efficiency, and bolstering the resilience and reliability of the U.S. power grid.
The company stated that more than 160 employees will be dedicated to the ARPA-E project, and will be bringing a comprehensive approach to the initiative, leveraging the expertise of engineers, scientists, analysts, and project managers skilled in areas such as digital/IT transformation, project management, finance, AI, and machine learning.
The work under the contract will be conducted at ARPA-E's headquarters in Washington, DC.
