Boston Scientific Corp Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Boston Scientific Corp (BSX) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $469 million, or $0.32 per share. This compares with $505 million, or $0.34 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Boston Scientific Corp reported adjusted earnings of $937 million or $0.63 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 19.3% to $4.209 billion from $3.527 billion last year.

Boston Scientific Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $469 Mln. vs. $505 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.32 vs. $0.34 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $4.209 Bln vs. $3.527 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.64 to $0.66 Full year EPS guidance: $2.45 to $2.47

