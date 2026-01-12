Boston Scientific To Acquire Valencia Technologies

(RTTNews) - Boston Scientific Corp. (BSX), a medical devices manufacturer, Monday announced that it has agreed to acquire Valencia Technologies Corporation, a privately held medical technology company.

The financial details of the deal have not been divulged. The company expects the deal to be dilutive on GAAP earnings due to the acquisition-related net charges and amortization expense.

Valencia's eCoin System is an implantable tibial nerve stimulation device for the treatment of urge urinary incontinence, a common symptom of overactive bladder. In the United States, nearly 30 million adults ages 40 and older have bothersome symptoms of OAB

Approved by the FDA a coin-sized device is placed under the skin near the ankle in a minimally invasive procedure for patients who are intolerant to or have an inadequate response to more conservative UUI treatments. Once implanted, the device stimulates the tibial nerve to help regulate how the brain communicates with the bladder.

"The addition of the eCoin system to the Boston Scientific portfolio will enable us to expand into implantable tibial nerve stimulation (ITNS), a high-growth adjacency for our Urology business. ITNS technology complements our existing pelvic health product line, and we look forward to offering a more comprehensive set of treatment options to patients across the care continuum." said Meghan Scanlon, senior vice president and president, Urology, Boston Scientific.

The transaction is expected to complete in the first half of 2026.

In pre-market activity, BSX shares were trading at $97.94, up 0.31% on the New York Stock Exchange.