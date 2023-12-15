Boyd Gaming Promotes Ted Bogich To COO

(RTTNews) - Boyd Gaming Corp. (BYD) promoted Ted Bogich to Chief Operating Officer, after previously serving as Executive Vice President, Operations for the company's Midwest & South region. Succeeding Bogich is Ward Shaw, who previously oversaw Company operations in Missouri, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio as Senior Vice President, Operations.

Effective immediately, Steve Thompson has been promoted to Chief Administrative Officer, after previously serving as Executive Vice President, Operations for the Nevada region.

Succeeding Thompson is Steve Schutte, who was previously Senior Vice President, Operations for the Company's Las Vegas Locals properties. In addition to oversight of the Company's Nevada properties, Schutte will assume responsibility for Corporate Slot Operations, Food and Beverage, and Hotel Operations.

Thompson has served in numerous senior executive positions with Boyd Gaming since joining the Company in 1983. He was named Senior Vice President, Operations for Boyd Gaming's Nevada region in 2004, and Executive Vice President, Operations in 2016.

Bogich joined Boyd Gaming in 2004 as Vice President and General Manager of Sam's Town Tunica, and was named Vice President and General Manager of Blue Chip Casino Hotel in 2007. He was promoted to Senior Vice President, Operations in 2012, and to Executive Vice President, Operations in 2016. In his new role as Chief Operating Officer, Bogich will have oversight of the Company's 28 properties nationwide. Bogich will also retain oversight of Corporate Marketing, and Slot Analytics and Strategy.