14.03.2023 16:49:00
Brandon Marty joins UBS as Senior Portfolio Manager in Stamford, CT
UBS Private Wealth Management today announced that Brandon Marty has joined the firm’s Stamford, CT office as a Senior Portfolio Manager.
In this role, Brandon will leverage his 16 years of industry experience to design and implement tax-efficient investment strategies for the firm’s high net worth individuals.
”We are excited to welcome Brandon to the firm,” said Chris Dimuria, Head of the New York Private Wealth Management Market at UBS. "His industry experience and dedication to clients are a great addition to our business, and we look forward to having him help us continue to expand our client offering in this key market.”
Brandon is a Certified Financial Analyst and earned his Bachelor’s degree from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst and an MBA from Fordham University. Prior to joining UBS, he was a client-facing portfolio manager for high net worth individuals at City National Rochdale for over eight years. Before that, he held positions at PWC and Credit Suisse.
On weekends, Brandon enjoys spending time with his wife and two kids in Darien, CT. Brandon and his family are proud supporters of several local charities.
About UBS
UBS convenes the global ecosystem for investing, where people and ideas are connected and opportunities brought to life, and provides financial advice and solutions to wealthy, institutional and corporate clients worldwide, as well as to private clients in Switzerland. UBS offers investment solutions, products and impactful thought leadership, is the leading global wealth manager, provides large-scale and diversified asset management, focused investment banking capabilities, and personal and corporate banking services in Switzerland. The firm focuses on businesses that have a strong competitive position in their target markets, are capital efficient and have an attractive long-term structural growth or profitability outlook.
UBS is present in all major financial centers worldwide. It has offices in more than 50 regions and locations, with about 30% of its employees working in the Americas, 29% in Switzerland, 20% in the rest of Europe, the Middle East and Africa and 21% in Asia Pacific. UBS Group AG employs more than 72,000 people around the world. Its shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).
