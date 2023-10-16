Braze Celebrates Leading Customers and Partners with 2023 Braze Torchie Awards Winners

Braze (Nasdaq: BRZE), the comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and the brands they love, today announced the winners of the 2023 Torchie Awards at its ninth annual customer conference, Forge, in New York. The awards recognize leading brands and individuals from Braze customers and partners that are building the future of customer engagement by leveraging technology and forward-looking strategies to better engage and serve their audiences.

The annual Braze Torchie Awards celebrate the customers, partners, and individuals within the Braze community who have found innovative ways to leverage the Braze platform. Out of nearly 200 total submissions, Braze is proud to recognize the brands and individuals below advancing the future of customer engagement strategies. Learn more about the 2023 Braze Torchie Awards winners.

Rising Marketing Star: Samara Halperin, Lifecycle Marketing Associate for Talkspace

Samara Halperin, Lifecycle Marketing Associate for Talkspace Marketing Leader of the Year: Christine Miller, Senior Director, Global CRM Operations for Warner Bros. Discovery

Christine Miller, Senior Director, Global CRM Operations for Warner Bros. Discovery Bonfire Community Leader: Kristijan Arsov, Lifecycle Marketing Manager for Lifesum

Kristijan Arsov, Lifecycle Marketing Manager for Lifesum Collaborative Team of the Year: Grubhub

Grubhub Creative Excellence Award: Peacock

Peacock Campaign of the Year: Canva

Canva Technology Partner of the Year: Census

Census Solutions Partner of the Year: Ogilvy

"This year’s Torchie Award winners recognize leaders that are driving innovative customer engagement strategies that accelerate sustainable revenue growth for brands,” said Astha Malik, Chief Business Officer for Braze. "Braze customers and partners continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in customer engagement by pairing technology, data, and creativity together to create memorable consumer experiences. We are proud to support and recognize our community’s achievements in providing captivating and sophisticated cross-channel engagement strategies that build loyalty and retention with consumers.”

