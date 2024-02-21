Braze Continues Business Momentum with $500M CARR, New Global Leaders, and Marquee New Customers

Braze (Nasdaq: BRZE), the leading customer engagement platform that empowers brands to Be Absolutely Engaging™, today announced strategic leadership appointments and new customer wins on the heels of a significant financial milestone. As previously announced, the company recently passed $500 million of Committed Annual Recurring Revenue (CARR), demonstrating the continued demand for Braze as brands recognize the critical role of customer engagement in driving growth, loyalty, and retention–particularly in a complex and challenging macroeconomic landscape.

"There’s never been a better time to be a better marketer,” said Bill Magnuson, cofounder and CEO of Braze. "In today's dynamic market, consumer loyalty is volatile and hinges on a brand's ability to deliver valuable and personalized experiences, both with and alongside their products and services. Brands who prioritize excellence in customer engagement are also building a foundational asset for their businesses–first-party relationships with their customers. Braze empowers them to leverage rich data, advanced machine learning, and sophisticated cross-channel orchestration to advance their customer engagement prowess as they navigate this exciting landscape.”

Customer Expansion, Product Innovation, and Industry Recognition

The need for brands to use customer engagement strategies that harness technology and creativity to create memorable, personalized experiences is greater than ever. More brands around the world are recognizing this need, and as a result Braze has seen steady growth of its diverse customer base globally. The company’s growth and customer expansion are due to the rapid pace of product innovation at Braze which has earned the company top recognition from several industry analysts and peer review sites.

Over the past year, Braze welcomed impressive new customers across diverse industries, company sizes, and geographies worldwide, including Bombas, Miro, Nestlé Purina US, Papa John’s UK, and Wendy’s.

Strategic product investments in updates to Sage AI by Braze, a suite of AI capabilities designed to power better, faster, and more effective outcomes from engagement across the user journey. Advancements in Cloud Data Ingestion partnerships, features, and functionality help brands streamline data integration and reduce time to value—and is notably supporting over 2,000 customer integrations ingesting about 400 million rows of customer warehouse data every single day.

In 2023 Braze was named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Cross-Channel Marketing Hubs, Q1 2023, and named a Leader by Gartner® in the 2023 Magic Quadrant™ for Multichannel Marketing Hubs. The company was also recognized in G2’s 2024 Best Software Awards for the second year in a row.

Strengthening the Leadership Bench

As Braze continues to increase its global footprint, the company is strengthening its leadership across departments with promotions and new hires that support growth, innovation, and operational excellence. This includes the promotion of Eric Sanders to SVP, Global Head of Sales. Sanders, who has 20+ years of experience in enterprise SaaS sales, first joined Braze in April 2020 and most recently led the Americas Sales organization, playing a pivotal role in the company's positive trajectory. New leadership additions include:

Christopher Foss as VP, Financial Planning and Analysis: Foss brings over 20 years of finance and sales experience to Braze, and previously served as the VP, Revenue & Operations at Toast, where he helped to scale and grow their global operations.

Kelsey Nelson as VP, Product Marketing : Nelson joins Braze from Okta, where she spent the last six years leading Product, Technical, and Solutions Marketing for Okta's Workforce Identity Cloud.

Rene Lima as Area VP, Sales, LATAM: Lima brings 25+ years of experience in enterprise software sales to Braze, and was most recently the Chief Revenue Officer for Acid Labs. He also previously served as the Head of Sales, VP Latin America at Salesforce Marketing Cloud and Commerce Cloud.

Shahid Nizami as VP, Sales, APAC: Nizami has two decades of experience working with renowned companies across APAC like Google, Oracle, and HubSpot, and was recently the General Manager and Regional Vice President of Sales, Asia Pacific & Japan at ActiveCampaign.

Forward-Looking Statements

About Braze

Braze is the leading customer engagement platform that empowers brands to Be Absolutely Engaging.™ Braze allows any marketer to collect and take action on any amount of data from any source, so they can creatively engage with customers in real time, across channels from one platform. From cross-channel messaging and journey orchestration to Al-powered experimentation and optimization, Braze enables companies to build and maintain absolutely engaging relationships with their customers that foster growth and loyalty. The company has been recognized as a 2024 U.S. News Best Technology Companies to Work For, is a 2023 UK Best Workplace for Women by Great Place to Work, and was named a Leader by Gartner® in the 2023 Magic Quadrant™ for Multichannel Marketing Hubs and in The Forrester Wave™: Cross-Channel Marketing Hubs, Q1 2023. Braze is headquartered in New York with 10+ offices across North America, Europe, and APAC. Learn more at braze.com.

