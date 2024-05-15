Braze Continues Expansion of Global Footprint, Strengthening Reach Across APAC, EMEA, and LATAM

Braze (Nasdaq: BRZE), the leading customer engagement platform that empowers brands to Be Absolutely Engaging™, today announced a significant planned expansion of its global footprint, with a strategic focus on key regions across Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LATAM). The company is specifically establishing a direct presence in São Paulo, Brazil; Bucharest, Romania; Dubai, UAE; and Seoul, South Korea, with plans to grow local teams and establish offices in each location.

Braze has worked with customers in South Korea and Brazil through reseller networks for several years, which has established its understanding of these markets and their unique demands. The company supports leading brands in both regions, including iFood, Interpark.com, Westwing Brazil, and Zigzag. Dubai is a burgeoning hub for digital-first organizations seeking cross-channel customer engagement solutions, and Braze has already commenced collaborations with leading brands in the region such as FIVE Hotels & Resorts, Floward, Majid Al Futtaim, and Noon.

"Braze is known for delivering exceptional service to our customers. Increasing our local presence in these international markets demonstrates our continued commitment to providing that level of service to our global customer base, no matter where they are," said Astha Malik, Chief Business Officer of Braze. "The planned addition of local teams, in-market leadership hires, and future office openings presents a growth opportunity for our business as we fortify our global leadership. We continue to invest in our customer’s communities and help them advance the craft of customer engagement.”

Expansion into these regions marks continued investment from Braze in emerging markets. Earlier this year the company announced it had hired new sales leaders in both APAC and Latin America—Shahid Nizami as VP, Sales, APAC, and Rene Lima as Area VP, Sales, LATAM, respectively—and recently shared plans to open a new data center in Indonesia within the next 12 months. Braze also continues to invest in new and emerging channels, specifically messaging apps such as WhatsApp, Line, and KakaoTalk, which are increasing in popularity, especially in these new markets. Recent Braze research found that global brands are showing a consistent interest in leveraging these messaging apps above all other channels for communications with their customers.

Learn more about how companies in Brazil, Dubai, and Korea like BALAAN, Majid Al Futtaim, and Petz have leveraged Braze to drive loyalty, customer retention, and personalized customer experiences across channels.

About Braze

Braze is the leading customer engagement platform that empowers brands to Be Absolutely Engaging.™ Braze allows any marketer to collect and take action on any amount of data from any source, so they can creatively engage with customers in real time, across channels from one platform. From cross-channel messaging and journey orchestration to Al-powered experimentation and optimization, Braze enables companies to build and maintain absolutely engaging relationships with their customers that foster growth and loyalty. The company has been recognized as a 2024 U.S. News Best Technology Companies to Work For, is a 2023 UK Best Workplace for Women by Great Place to Work, and was named a Leader by Gartner® in the 2023 Magic Quadrant™ for Multichannel Marketing Hubs and in The Forrester Wave™: Cross-Channel Marketing Hubs, Q1 2023. Braze is headquartered in New York with 10+ offices across North America, Europe, and APAC. Learn more at braze.com.

