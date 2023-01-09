Braze Deepens Executive Bench with Chief People Officer

Braze (Nasdaq: BRZE), a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love, today announced the appointments of Priyanka Singh as Chief People Officer (CPO), as well as new positions for Myles Kleeger, President & Chief Commercial Officer, and Astha Malik, Chief Business Officer.

"I'm very excited to welcome Priyanka to Braze and add her expertise and talent to our leadership team,” said Bill Magnuson, Cofounder and CEO of Braze. "Supported by our values and enhanced by our culture, Braze's growth has always been driven by harmonious connection between our people, the technology we build, and the customers we serve around the globe. We are honored to have Priyanka leading our People team as they work to support and enhance our global employee community.”

Singh has nearly 20 years of experience in human resources leadership roles, and joins Braze after serving as the Chief People Officer at Compass, a real estate technology company. Prior to Compass, Singh spent over ten years at premier asset management firm Bridgewater Associates where she most recently held the position of Chief of Staff to Co-CEO. As Chief People Officer at Braze, Singh will oversee all areas of human resources, including acquisition and retention, learning and development, people operations, total rewards, and workplace experience. She will also work to accelerate the company’s commitment to championing diversity and inclusion initiatives to create a culture where everyone can take their seat at the table.

"Braze has a culture of transparency and inclusion that recognizes how vital its team members are to present and future achievements, and I’m thrilled to join a company whose values mirror my own,” said Singh. "I look forward to leading the global People team and to expanding the company culture that makes Braze special, while helping propel our mission and values to the next level.”

Braze also announced new positions for two existing executives, Myles Kleeger and Astha Malik. As Braze enters its next phase of maturity and growth, the company has evolved its go-to-market (GTM) organization design for greater scale and efficiency. With this evolution, Braze has created a new centralized GTM Strategy & Operations group, which along with the Global Marketing organization will be led by Astha Malik, who has been promoted to Chief Business Officer. Joining this new GTM Strategy & Operations group is Devang Desai, SVP of GTM Operations. Myles Kleeger will assume the role of President & Chief Commercial Officer, and will continue to lead all customer-facing GTM teams, including Sales, Customer Success, Global Support & Services, and Growth.

About Braze

Braze is a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love. With Braze, global brands can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. Braze has been recognized as one of Fortune’s 2022 Best Workplaces in New York, Fortune’s 2021 Best Workplace for Millennials, and 2021 UK Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work. The company is headquartered in New York with offices in Austin, Berlin, Chicago, London, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo. Learn more at braze.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the "safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including but not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits and performance of the Braze GTM organization and of Braze management in their new roles. These forward-looking statements are based on the current assumptions, expectations and beliefs of Braze, and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Further information on potential factors that could affect Braze results is included in Braze’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended October 31, 2022, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on December 14, 2022, and the other public filings of Braze with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the views of Braze only as of the date of this press release, and Braze assumes no obligation, and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

