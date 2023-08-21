Braze to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Braze (NASDAQ: BRZE), the comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and the brands they love, today announced it will participate at two upcoming institutional investor conferences.

On Friday, September 8th, 2023 management will attend the 2023 Citi Global Technology Conference in New York. Bill Magnuson, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, will engage in a fireside chat with Citi Senior Software Analyst Tyler Radke at 11:15 am ET.

On Tuesday, September 12, 2023, management will attend the Piper Sandler Growth Frontiers Conference in Nashville. Mr. Magnuson will participate in a fireside chat with Piper Sandler Senior Software Analyst Brent Bracelin at 10:00 am CT.

A live webcast and replay of both presentations will be available on the Braze Investor site at investors.braze.com.

About Braze

Braze is a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love. With Braze, global brands can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. Braze has been recognized as one of Fortune’s 2022 Best US Workplaces in Technology, Fortune’s 2022 Best US Workplaces for Women, 2022 UK Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work, and Fortune's 2022 Best US Workplace for Millennials. The company is headquartered in New York with 10+ offices across North America, Europe and APAC. Learn more at braze.com.

Disclosure Information:

In compliance with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, Braze announces material information through a variety of means, including its Investor site, press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and company blog posts.

