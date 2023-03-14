|
14.03.2023 21:05:00
Braze to Report Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results
Braze (NASDAQ: BRZE), the comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and the brands they love, today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023, ended January 31, 2023, after U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, March 30, 2023. Braze will host a webcast conference call to discuss its financial results at 5:00 pm ET (2:00 pm PT) on the same day. The webcast will be available under the events section of our Investor site at investors.braze.com.
What: Braze Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call
When: Thursday, March 30th at 5:00 pm ET / 2:00 pm PT
Webcast & Supplemental Data: investors.braze.com
A webcast replay will be accessible on our Investor site shortly after the live event.
About Braze
Braze is a leading comprehensive customer engagement platform that powers interactions between consumers and brands they love. With Braze, global brands can ingest and process customer data in real time, orchestrate and optimize contextually relevant, cross-channel marketing campaigns and continuously evolve their customer engagement strategies. Braze has been recognized as one of Fortune’s 2022 Best US Workplaces in Technology, Fortune’s 2022 Best US Workplaces for Women, 2022 UK Best Workplaces for Women by Great Place to Work, and Fortune's 2022 Best US Workplace for Millennials. The company is headquartered in New York with offices in Austin, Berlin, Chicago, London, Paris, San Francisco, Singapore, and Tokyo. Learn more at braze.com.
Disclosure Information:
In compliance with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, Braze announces material information through a variety of means, including its Investor site, press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and company blog posts.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230314005971/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Braze Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Nachrichten
|
06:21
|Erste Schätzungen: Braze A präsentiert Bilanzzahlen zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
12.12.22
|Ausblick: Braze A legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
16.09.22
|Why Braze Stock Is Down 21% This Week (MotleyFool)
|
13.09.22
|Why Braze Stock Was Falling Earlier Today (MotleyFool)
|
13.09.22
|Braze stock price target raised to $50 from $40 at Raymond James (MarketWatch)
|
12.07.22
|Braze started at buy with $53 stock price target at UBS (MarketWatch)
Analysen zu Braze Inc Registered Shs -A-mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Braze Inc Registered Shs -A-
|28,60
|-0,69%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUnsicherheit über den Bankensektor: Dow gibt ab -- ATX beendet Handel mit kräftigen Abschlägen -- DAX letztendlich unter 15.000-Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schließen stärker
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt gaben zur Wochenmitte deutlich ab. An der Wall Street ist zur Wochenmitte erneut ein Kurseinbruch zu beobachten. Die Börsen in Fernost konnten sich am Mittwoch erholen.