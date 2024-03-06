|
06.03.2024 22:05:00
Braze to Report Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results
Braze (NASDAQ: BRZE), the leading customer engagement platform that empowers brands to Be Absolutely Engaging™, today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2024, ended January 31, 2024, after U.S. financial markets close on Wednesday, March 27, 2024. Braze will host a webcast conference call to discuss its financial results at 4:30 pm ET (1:30 pm PT) on the same day. The webcast will be available under the events section of our Investor site at investors.braze.com.
What: Braze Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results Conference Call
When: Wednesday, March 27th at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT
Webcast & Supplemental Data: investors.braze.com
A webcast replay will be accessible on our Investor site shortly after the live event.
About Braze
Braze is the leading customer engagement platform that empowers brands to Be Absolutely Engaging.™ Braze allows any marketer to collect and take action on any amount of data from any source, so they can creatively engage with customers in real time, across channels from one platform. From cross-channel messaging and journey orchestration to Al-powered experimentation and optimization, Braze enables companies to build and maintain absolutely engaging relationships with their customers that foster growth and loyalty. The company has been recognized as a 2024 U.S. News Best Technology Companies to Work For, is a 2023 UK Best Workplace for Women by Great Place to Work, and was named a Leader by Gartner® in the 2023 Magic Quadrant™ for Multichannel Marketing Hubs and in The Forrester Wave™: Cross-Channel Marketing Hubs, Q1 2023. Braze is headquartered in New York with 10+ offices across North America, Europe, and APAC. Learn more at braze.com.
Disclosure Information:
In compliance with disclosure obligations under Regulation FD, Braze announces material information through a variety of means, including its Investor site, press releases, SEC filings, public conference calls, and company blog posts.
