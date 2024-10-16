16.10.2024 18:46:25

Brazil Approves Sale Of Tredegar's Terphane Biz To Oben Group

(RTTNews) - Tredegar Corporation (TG) Wednesday announced that Brazil's Administrative Council for Economic Defense has approved a merger control agreement allowing Tredegar to proceed with the sale of Terphane, its flexible packaging business headquartered in Brazil, to Oben Group.

The conditions contained in the merger control agreement, mainly comprised of post-closing commitments for Oben to address certain competition concerns, are expected to be met with the closing of the transaction planned for November 1, 2024.

On September 1, 2023, Tredegar entered into an agreement to sell Terphane to Oben for a net cash-free and debt-free base consideration of $116 million.

Tredegar is an industrial manufacturer with three primary businesses: custom aluminum extrusions for the North American building & construction, automotive and specialty end-use markets; surface protection films for high technology applications in the global electronics industry; and specialized polyester films primarily for the Latin American flexible packaging market.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Tredegar CorpShsmehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Tredegar CorpShsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Tredegar CorpShs 7,45 1,36% Tredegar CorpShs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich fester -- US-Börsen enden im Plus - Dow Jones mit neuem Allzeithoch -- Asiens Börsen schließen höher
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Freitag mit Gewinnen. Der deutsche Leitindex notierte ebenfalls höher. Die US-Börsen präsentierten sich weitgehend uneins. Die Märkte in Fernost legten vor dem Wochenende zu.

Nachrichten

Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen