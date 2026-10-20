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WKN DE: A1W07K / ISIN: AU0000NWSLV3
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20.10.2026 13:30:02
Breakfast News: A One-Line Fix Could Shake Up AI
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) chips cost a fortune, and moving to anyone else’s means rewriting code that took months to get right. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is now challenging Nvidia’s core defense with TorchNeuron, a new software tool it will release under an open-source license today. Amazon stock closed almost 5% higher on Monday at $262.45.
The long-term case for Amazon hinges on one question: does AWS earn more on every dollar it spends? All three Monday updates point to yes. Trainium lowers chip costs, TorchNeuron speeds adoption, and the 3M warrants capture AI infrastructure upside.
Karooooo’s (NASDAQ:KARO) Cartrack unit installs tracking devices in vehicles and sells fleet-management software. It is sitting on a pile of tracking devices now, and reported strong subscriber constant-currency revenue growth. Yet, Shares fell more than 8% ahead of the opening bell after quarterly results showed earnings below analyst expectations. Management also left the full-year guidance unchanged. Team Hidden Gems has a 5-year price prediction of $128.44.
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