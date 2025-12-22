Innovation Aktie
WKN DE: A2DJHB / ISIN: JP3147900009
|
22.12.2025 21:54:35
Bridge City Capital Loads Up Onto Innovation Stock With Over 31,000 Shares
Bridge City Capital, LLC, increased its stake in Onto Innovation,(NYSE:ONTO) according to an SEC filing for the period ended September 30, 2025.Bridge City Capital, LLC disclosed an increase in its Onto Innovation stake in a United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Form 13F filed on November 12, 2025 (link). The fund acquired 31,096 additional shares during the third quarter, lifting its total holding to 47,342 shares and a market value of $6.12 million as of September 30, 2025.Onto Innovation Inc. is a leading provider of process control and metrology solutions for the semiconductor industry, leveraging advanced inspection and analytical technologies to support yield management and manufacturing efficiency. The company operates at scale with over 1,500 employees and a global customer base, emphasizing innovation in both hardware and software offerings. Its competitive edge is rooted in a diversified product portfolio and deep integration with critical manufacturing processes in the technology sector.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
