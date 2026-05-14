Bridgestone Earnings Up In Q1

(RTTNews) - Bridgestone Corp. (BRDCY, 5108.T), a Japanese tire and rubber manufacturing company, on Thursday reported higher net income in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the previous year. The company has not changed the full year 2026 outlook.

For the first quarter, profit attributable to the owners of the parent increased to 91.93 billion from 75.69 billion yen in the previous year.

Earnings per share, including discontinued operations, were 72.31 yen versus 55.53 yen last year.

Operating profit increased to 125.80 billion yen from 88.77 billion yen in the previous year.

Adjusted operating profit increased to 122.19 billion yen from 111.41 billion yen in the prior year.

Revenue increased to 1.11 trillion yen from 1.06 trillion yen in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company maintained its full-year 2026 outlook and expects revenue to increase 1.6% year on year to 4.500 trillion yen, while adjusted operating profit is projected at 515 billion yen, representing a 4.3% increase.

For full-year 2026, profit attributable to owners of the parent from discontinued operations is expected to reach 340 billion yen, up 3.9% year on year, with basic earnings per share forecast at 270.87 yen.

Bridgestone is currently trading 3.99% higher at 3,440 on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.