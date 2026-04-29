Brinker International Revises Annual Outlook

(RTTNews) - Brinker International, Inc. (EAT), an American restaurant chain, on Wednesday revised its annual guidance.

For fiscal 2026, the company now expects adjusted income of $10.60 to $10.85 per share, compared with the earlier guidance of $10.45 to $10.85 per share.

For fiscal 2026, Brinker International now anticipates revenue of $5.78 billion to $5.82 billion against the prior expectation of $5.76 billion to $5.83 billion.

For fiscal 2025, the restaurant chain had recorded adjusted income of $8.90 per share, with revenue of $5.384 billion.

For fiscal 2026, the company now projects capital expenditure of $240 million to $250 million, compared with the previous outlook of $250 million to $260 million.