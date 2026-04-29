Brinker International Aktie
WKN: 881396 / ISIN: US1096411004
|
29.04.2026 12:59:17
Brinker International Revises Annual Outlook
(RTTNews) - Brinker International, Inc. (EAT), an American restaurant chain, on Wednesday revised its annual guidance.
For fiscal 2026, the company now expects adjusted income of $10.60 to $10.85 per share, compared with the earlier guidance of $10.45 to $10.85 per share.
For fiscal 2026, Brinker International now anticipates revenue of $5.78 billion to $5.82 billion against the prior expectation of $5.76 billion to $5.83 billion.
For fiscal 2025, the restaurant chain had recorded adjusted income of $8.90 per share, with revenue of $5.384 billion.
For fiscal 2026, the company now projects capital expenditure of $240 million to $250 million, compared with the previous outlook of $250 million to $260 million.
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Brinker International Inc.
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.