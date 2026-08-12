Brinker International Aktie
WKN: 881396 / ISIN: US1096411004
|
12.08.2026 13:08:54
Brinker International Sees Strong Growth In FY27 - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, casual dining restaurant owner Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2027.
For fiscal 2027, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $12.60 to $13.40 per share on total revenues between $6.15 billion and $6.27 billion.
Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $10.60 to $10.85 per share on total revenues between $5.78 billion and $5.82 billion
The company said it estimates the impact of the additional operating week to be an increase of approximately 2.0 percent in total revenues and $0.70 in adjusted earnings per share, excluding special items.
In Wednesday's pre-market trading, EAT is trading on the NYSE at $217.00, down $4.07 or 1.84 percent.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Brinker International Inc.
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Brinker International Inc.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Brinker International Inc.
|206,60
|9,69%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen letztlich stärker -- ATX geht fester in den Feierabend -- DAX schließlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Donnerstag zu. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte seitwärts. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich mit positiven Vorzeichen. In Fernost zeigten sich die Börsen uneinheitlich.