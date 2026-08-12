Brinker International Sees Strong Growth In FY27 - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, casual dining restaurant owner Brinker International, Inc. (EAT) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2027.

For fiscal 2027, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $12.60 to $13.40 per share on total revenues between $6.15 billion and $6.27 billion.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $10.60 to $10.85 per share on total revenues between $5.78 billion and $5.82 billion

The company said it estimates the impact of the additional operating week to be an increase of approximately 2.0 percent in total revenues and $0.70 in adjusted earnings per share, excluding special items.

In Wednesday's pre-market trading, EAT is trading on the NYSE at $217.00, down $4.07 or 1.84 percent.

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