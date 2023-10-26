|
26.10.2023 13:43:13
Bristol-Myers Squibb Boosts FY23 Adj. EPS Outlook As Q3 Adj. EPS Tops Estimates
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, biopharmaceutical company Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) lowered its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2023, while maintaining annual revenue outlook.
For fiscal 2023, the company now projects earnings in a range of $3.68 to $3.83 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $7.50 to $7.65 per share on a worldwide total revenue decline in the low single-digits.
Previously, the company expected earnings in the range of $3.72 to $4.02 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $7.35 to $7.65 per share on a worldwide total revenue decline in the low single-digits.
On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.36 per share on revenues growth of 3.1 percent to $44.72 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
For the third quarter, the company reported net income attributable to Bristol-Myers Squibb of $1.93 billion or $0.93 per share, higher than $1.61 billion or $0.75 per share in the prior-year quarter. Excluding items, adjusted net earnings per share for the quarter was $2.00, compared to last year's $1.99.
Total revenues for the quarter declined 2 percent to $10.97 billion from $11.22 billion in the same quarter last year. Excluding the impact from foreign exchange, revenues decreased 3 percent.
Analysts expected quarterly earnings of $1.76 per share on revenues of $10.97 billion for the quarter.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!