Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. Q4 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) announced a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $1.76 billion, or $0.87 per share. This compares with $2.02 billion, or $0.95 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. reported adjusted earnings of $3.47 billion or $1.70 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.6% to $11.48 billion from $11.41 billion last year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.76 Bln. vs. $2.02 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.87 vs. $0.95 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $1.53 -Revenue (Q4): $11.48 Bln vs. $11.41 Bln last year.