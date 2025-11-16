Time Aktie
WKN DE: A11312 / ISIN: US8872281048
|
16.11.2025 08:00:27
Britain’s biggest housebuilder urges government to support first-time buyers
Taylor Wimpey chief Jennie Daly calls for revival of help-to-buy equity loan scheme to revive property marketThe boss of one of Britain’s biggest housebuilders has urged the government to announce more support for first-time buyers to revive a property market that has cooled in the “very long shadow” of the looming budget.Jennie Daly, the chief executive of Taylor Wimpey, also warned against an “accumulation of regulation”, arguing that a “perverse outcome” of green measures could be that it becomes unviable to build new homes in poorer areas of the country. Continue reading...Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!