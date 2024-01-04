04.01.2024 17:13:55

Britvic plc Director/PDMR Shareholding

04-Jan-2024 / 16:13 GMT/BST

Britvic plc

LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53

04 January 2024

 

Director/PDMR Shareholder

 

Britvic plc (the “Company”) announces that the following transactions have taken place in relation to the Britvic Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”). The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by HM Revenue and Customs under which employees are eligible to receive allocations of free Shares (1) in the Company.

  1. A total of 410,040 Shares (purchase by the SIP trustees at a price of 857.82 pence per Share) were allocated for no consideration to participants of the SIP on 3 January 2024.
  2. The following Directors were allocated, for no consideration, the number of shares set out against their names below:

 

Name of Executive Director/PDMR

Position (Executive Director/PDMR)

Date acquired

 

Share Plan

Number of Shares awarded

Simon Litherland

Executive Director

3 January 2024

SIP

419

Rebecca Napier

Executive Director

3 January 2024

SIP

172

 

As a result of the above transactions, the interests of the above Directors and their connected persons in the Company’s Shares (excluding options, awards under the Company’s PSP and interests as potential beneficiaries of the Company’s Employee Benefit Trusts) are as follows:

 

Name of Executive Director

Number of Shares

Name of Connected Person

Number of Shares

Total Shares

Percentage of Issued Share Capital

Simon Litherland

394,039

-

-

394,039

0.16%

Rebecca Napier

172

 

 

172

0.00%

 

The attached notifications, made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further information.

 

 

Mollie Stoker

Company Secretary

 

Notes

  1. The share awards were made in respect of the Company’s ordinary shares of 20 pence per share (“Shares”).

 

 

  1.  Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a)

Name

Simon Litherland

Reason for the notification

(a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director

(b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification
  1. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)

Name

Britvic plc

(b)

LEI

635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
  1. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 20 pence each

 

 

ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54

(b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of free shares under the Britvic Share Incentive Plan

(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

£0

Volume(s)

419

(d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

419

£0

 

(e)

Date and time of the transaction

2024/01/03

(f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

 

 

  1.  Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

(a)

Name

Rebecca Napier

Reason for the notification

(a)

Position/status

Chief Finance Officer, Executive Director

(b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial notification
  1. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

(a)

Name

Britvic plc

(b)

LEI

635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
  1. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

(a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary shares of 20 pence each

 

 

ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54

(b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of free shares under the Britvic Share Incentive Plan

(c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

£0

Volume(s)

172

(d)

Aggregated information

  • Aggregated volume
  • Price

 

172

£0

 

(e)

Date and time of the transaction

2024/01/03

(f)

Place of the transaction

Outside of a trading venue

 


