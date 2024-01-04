|
04.01.2024 17:13:55
Britvic plc Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
Britvic plc (BVIC )
Britvic plc
LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
04 January 2024
Director/PDMR Shareholder
Britvic plc (the “Company”) announces that the following transactions have taken place in relation to the Britvic Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”). The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by HM Revenue and Customs under which employees are eligible to receive allocations of free Shares (1) in the Company.
As a result of the above transactions, the interests of the above Directors and their connected persons in the Company’s Shares (excluding options, awards under the Company’s PSP and interests as potential beneficiaries of the Company’s Employee Benefit Trusts) are as follows:
The attached notifications, made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further information.
Mollie Stoker
Company Secretary
Notes
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00B0N8QD54
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|BVIC
|LEI Code:
|635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53
|Sequence No.:
|295593
|EQS News ID:
|1808629
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
