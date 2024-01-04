Britvic plc (BVIC )

Britvic plc Director/PDMR Shareholding



04-Jan-2024 / 16:13 GMT/BST



Britvic plc LEI: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 04 January 2024 Director/PDMR Shareholder Britvic plc (the “Company”) announces that the following transactions have taken place in relation to the Britvic Share Incentive Plan (“SIP”). The SIP is an all-employee trust arrangement approved by HM Revenue and Customs under which employees are eligible to receive allocations of free Shares (1) in the Company. A total of 410,040 Shares (purchase by the SIP trustees at a price of 857.82 pence per Share) were allocated for no consideration to participants of the SIP on 3 January 2024. The following Directors were allocated, for no consideration, the number of shares set out against their names below: Name of Executive Director/PDMR Position (Executive Director/PDMR) Date acquired Share Plan Number of Shares awarded Simon Litherland Executive Director 3 January 2024 SIP 419 Rebecca Napier Executive Director 3 January 2024 SIP 172 As a result of the above transactions, the interests of the above Directors and their connected persons in the Company’s Shares (excluding options, awards under the Company’s PSP and interests as potential beneficiaries of the Company’s Employee Benefit Trusts) are as follows: Name of Executive Director Number of Shares Name of Connected Person Number of Shares Total Shares Percentage of Issued Share Capital Simon Litherland 394,039 - - 394,039 0.16% Rebecca Napier 172 172 0.00% The attached notifications, made in accordance with Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further information. Mollie Stoker Company Secretary Notes The share awards were made in respect of the Company’s ordinary shares of 20 pence per share (“Shares”). Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name Simon Litherland Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director (b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name Britvic plc (b) LEI 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 20 pence each ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 (b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of free shares under the Britvic Share Incentive Plan (c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) £0 Volume(s) 419 (d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 419 £0 (e) Date and time of the transaction 2024/01/03 (f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated (a) Name Rebecca Napier Reason for the notification (a) Position/status Chief Finance Officer, Executive Director (b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor (a) Name Britvic plc (b) LEI 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted (a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary shares of 20 pence each ISIN: GB00B0N8QD54 (b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of free shares under the Britvic Share Incentive Plan (c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) £0 Volume(s) 172 (d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price 172 £0 (e) Date and time of the transaction 2024/01/03 (f) Place of the transaction Outside of a trading venue

