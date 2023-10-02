02.10.2023 11:49:59

Britvic plc Total Voting Rights and Capital

Britvic plc (BVIC )
Britvic plc

("Britvic" or the "Company")

Legal Entity Identifier: 635400L3NVMYD4BVCI53

 

 

02 October 2023

 

VOTING RIGHTS AND CAPITAL

In compliance with the FCAs Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the Rules), the Company notifies the market of the following:

 

As at 30 September 2023, the issued share capital of the Company comprised 254,268,497, ordinary shares of par value GBP 20 pence each (Shares). The Shares carry voting rights of one vote per Share.

 

The Company does not currently hold any Shares in treasury.

 

The Company has a Level 1 American Depositary Share (ADS) programme, under which Shares are traded in the form of ADSs on the OTCQX market in a ratio of two Shares to one ADS.  The Shares traded in the form of ADSs are included within the total set out above.

 

The above figure of 254,268,497 may be used by shareholders as the denominator in calculations by which they may determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Companys Shares under the Rules. 

 

Mollie Stoker

Company Secretary

Britvic plc

 

 

 

 

 


