17.01.2025 08:39:12
Holding(s) in Company
Britvic plc (BVIC )
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
1. Issuer Details
ISIN
GB00B0N8QD54
Issuer Name
BRITVIC PLC
UK or Non-UK Issuer
UK
2. Reason for Notification
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name
Morgan Stanley
City of registered office (if applicable)
Country of registered office (if applicable)
US
4. Details of the shareholder
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
14-Jan-2025
6. Date on which Issuer notified
16-Jan-2025
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached
8A. Voting rights attached to shares
8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))
8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)
10. In case of proxy voting
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting rights held
The date until which the voting rights will be held
11. Additional Information
12. Date of Completion
16-Jan-2025
13. Place Of Completion
Glasgow
