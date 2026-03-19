ICF Aktie
WKN DE: A0ETXA / ISIN: US4492431048
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19.03.2026 16:20:59
Broad REIT Exposure or Concentration in Sector Leaders? VNQ vs. ICF
The Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEMKT:VNQ) and iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEMKT:ICF) both target U.S. real estate investment trusts, but ICF is pricier, more concentrated, and has recently delivered stronger total returns despite a lower yield.Both VNQ and ICF provide exposure to U.S. REITs, making them candidates for investors seeking real estate diversification within their portfolios. This comparison looks at how the two funds stack up on cost, yield, performance, risk, portfolio makeup, and trading characteristics.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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