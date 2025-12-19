Broadcom Aktie
WKN: 913684 / ISIN: US1113201073
|
19.12.2025 16:25:00
Broadcom vs. AMD: Which AI Chip Stock Will Outperform in 2026?
Two of the top semiconductor companies looking to eat into Nvidia's (NASDAQ: NVDA) artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure dominance are Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) and Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD). Both stocks have performed well in 2025, led by AMD, which is up more than 70% year to date, as of this writing, compared to about a 45% gain for Broadcom.The question, though, is which stock will perform better in 2026. Let's look at the case for both stocks.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
