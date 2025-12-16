Time Aktie
Broadcom's Momentum Continues, but Stock Slides. Is It Time to Buy the Stock?
Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) ended its fiscal year riding strong momentum from increasing artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure demand. However, the stock slipped after CEO Hock Tan clumsily answered a question about customer-owned tooling, which is the risk that customers would take the bulk of the design work in-house and forgo using Broadcom.Let's take a closer look at Broadcom's recent results to see if this dip is a buying opportunity.Both Broadcom's networking and custom AI chip businesses performed well to close out its fiscal year. It saw its fiscal Q4 AI revenue soar 74% to $6.5 billion and projected that it would double in fiscal Q1 to $8.2 billion. Meanwhile, it noted a $73 billion AI backlog consisting of custom AI chips and networking components that it will fulfill over the next 18 months. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
