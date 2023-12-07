Broadridge Financial Reaffirms FY24 Guidance

(RTTNews) - Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR), an IT solution provider for the financial industry, Thursday said that it has set financial goals from fiscal 2024 to fiscal 2026 and confirmed the outlook for fiscal 2024.

Ahead of its investor day, the company is targeting organic recurring revenue growth of 5 percent to 8 percent, Adjusted recurring revenue growth of 7 percent to 9 percent in constant currency, and adjusted earnings per share growth of 8 percent to 12 percent.

Looking forward to fiscal 2024, the company continues to expect Adjusted recurring revenue of 6 percent to 9 percent in constant currency and Adjusted earnings per share to grow 8 percent to 12 percent.

On Wednesday, Broadridge Financial shares closed at $191.39, down 1.52% on the New York Stock Exchange.