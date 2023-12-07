|
07.12.2023 13:40:19
Broadridge Financial Reaffirms FY24 Guidance
(RTTNews) - Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR), an IT solution provider for the financial industry, Thursday said that it has set financial goals from fiscal 2024 to fiscal 2026 and confirmed the outlook for fiscal 2024.
Ahead of its investor day, the company is targeting organic recurring revenue growth of 5 percent to 8 percent, Adjusted recurring revenue growth of 7 percent to 9 percent in constant currency, and adjusted earnings per share growth of 8 percent to 12 percent.
Looking forward to fiscal 2024, the company continues to expect Adjusted recurring revenue of 6 percent to 9 percent in constant currency and Adjusted earnings per share to grow 8 percent to 12 percent.
On Wednesday, Broadridge Financial shares closed at $191.39, down 1.52% on the New York Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Broadridge Financial Solutions IncShsmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Broadridge Financial Solutions IncShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Broadridge Financial Solutions IncShs
|177,00
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX knackt Rekordhoch -- Wall Street schließt freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zogen vor dem Wochenende an. Die Wall Street tendierte am letzten Handelstag der Börsenwoche fester. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte fanden am Freitag keine gemeinsame Richtung.