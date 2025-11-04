Broadridge Financial Solutions Aktie
04.11.2025 13:14:44
Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. Q1 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates
(RTTNews) - Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $165.4 million, or $1.40 per share. This compares with $79.8 million, or $0.68 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $178.1 million or $1.51 per share for the period.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.25 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the period rose 11.7% to $1.589 billion from $1.423 billion last year.
Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $165.4 Mln. vs. $79.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.40 vs. $0.68 last year. -Revenue: $1.589 Bln vs. $1.423 Bln last year.
