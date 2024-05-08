Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. Q3 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $213.7 million, or $1.79 per share. This compares with $198.5 million, or $1.67 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $266.8 million or $2.23 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.8% to $1.73 billion from $1.65 billion last year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $213.7 Mln. vs. $198.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.79 vs. $1.67 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.73 Bln vs. $1.65 Bln last year.