Broadridge Financial Solutions Prepares For New OTC Derivatives Reporting Requirements

(RTTNews) - Broadridge Financial Solutions Inc. (BR) announced its readiness to support new OTC derivatives reporting requirements by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) set to go live on October 21, 2024.

Broadridge is also proactively expanding its offerings to include other updated regulatory regimes and asset classes, such as the Canadian rewrite scheduled for July 2025 and the Hong Kong rewrite slated for September 2025.

Broadridge said it is developing the US equivalent of SFTR for Securities Lending - the SEC 10c-1, scheduled to go live in January 2026. The company will also be upgrading its solution to cater for major EU and UK MiFID updates scheduled to come in over 2025 to 2027 and the final updates to CFTC Dodd Frank Reporting.

The company noted that its flexible solution simplifies complex trading requirements, enabling firms to comply with varying local rules seamlessly and is fully equipped to handle these changes, including the integration of Global Unique Transaction Identifiers (UTIs), Unique Product Identifiers (UPIs), and Critical Data Elements.

The company stated that the upcoming enhancements reaffirm its commitment to supporting clients with their compliance across an array of regulatory jurisdictions, including those in the U.S., Europe, Canada, Singapore, Australia, Hong Kong, and beyond. Leveraging deep industry expertise, Broadridge consistently delivers innovative technology solutions that enable clients to navigate and meet complex global regulatory standards with confidence.