PRESS RELEASE
Brockhaus Technologies AG: Michael Spatny appointed new CEO of subsidiary IHSE
  • Former CSO Michael Spatny takes over as CEO on July 01, 2024
  • CEO Dr. Enno Littmann joins the Advisory Board of IHSE
Frankfurt/Main, July 2, 2024. The IHSE Group (“IHSE”), a wholly owned subsidiary of Brockhaus Technologies AG (“BKHT”, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42), announces a change in its management. Michael Spatny, the long-standing CSO of IHSE, will take over the position of CEO on July 1 as part of a succession plan. He succeeds Dr. Enno Littmann, who is moving to IHSE’s Advisory Board after more than 15 years as CEO.

Michael Spatny joined IHSE in 2018 as Head of Marketing and Sales. In 2019, he took on the role of CSO and, together with Dr. Enno Littmann, has formed IHSE’s Managing Director duo ever since. The 55-year-old has many years of sales and management experience in the high-tech industry with a particular focus on building and managing international sales organizations and sales partner networks. With his background in communications technology, he also has in-depth knowledge of the company’s processes.

Marco Brockhaus, CEO of BKHT, comments: “Under Dr. Littmann’s leadership, the company has developed into an international technology leader with excellent growth prospects. We would like to thank him for this and also welcome his move to the IHSE Advisory Board. At the same time, we are very pleased that Mr. Spatny is taking on the role of CEO. As Managing Director, he has successfully helped shape IHSE in recent years and professionalized the global sales structures. We are convinced that he will be able to make a significant contribution to further growth with his distinctive expertise and management experience.” Michael Spatny adds: “I would like to thank you for your trust and look forward to the task with great pleasure. This is based on a highly committed team, a dynamic market environment and our exciting product portfolio, which we are constantly developing further – always with the aim of achieving technological excellence.”

IHSE has been part of BKHT since 2019 and is a global technology leader for KVM technology (keyboard, video, mouse) for highly secure and latency-reduced data transmission in mission-critical applications. The company is benefiting in particular from global digitalization and increasing connectivity as well as from the need to protect against increasing cyber attacks worldwide. IHSE successfully continued its growth trajectory in the past financial year and achieved record sales of €40.5 million.

Further information on IHSE and BKHT can be found on the companies’ websites: www.ihse.com/ and www.brockhaus-technologies.com.  

About Brockhaus Technologies
Based in Frankfurt am Main, Brockhaus Technologies AG (BKHT, ISIN: DE000A2GSU42) is a technology group that acquires high-margin, high-growth technology and innovations champions with B2B business models in the German Mittelstand. With a unique platform approach and a long-term horizon, Brockhaus Technologies actively and strategically supports its subsidiaries in achieving profitable long-term growth, both across industries and internationally. At the same time, Brockhaus Technologies offers a gateway into these non-listed German technology champions, which are otherwise inaccessible to capital market investors. For more information, please visit: www.brockhaus-technologies.com

Contact information
For Investors:                                                         
Florian Peter                                                            
Phone: +49 69 20 43 40 976                                     
Fax:      +49 69 20 43 40 971                                     
E-Mail: ir@brockhaus-technologies.com                     

For media:
GFD - Gesellschaft für Finanzkommunikation
Phone: +49 69 97 12 47 33
Fax:      +49 69 97 12 47 20
E-Mail: dietz@gfd-finanzkommunikation.de


