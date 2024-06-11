|
11.06.2024 13:45:00
Bull Market Buys: 3 Outstanding Growth Stocks to Own for the Long Run
Great stock ideas can be found in all segments of the market. The three companies below are very different, but for their own reasons, they are all great growth stocks. Here's a look at why contract logistics provider GXO Logistics (NYSE: GXO), Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL), and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) company Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR) are all great stocks to buy for growth investors.GXO Logistics operates in the e-commerce space, which should enjoy continued long-term growth. GXO offers warehousing, distribution, logistics, and supply chain solutions to a diverse customer base, with no one customer accounting for more than 4% of its revenue.Its long-term growth drivers are the increasing willingness of blue chip customers to outsource their logistics operations to GXO, freeing up time and resources to focus on their core business.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Real Estate Corp Ltdmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Real Estate Corp Ltdmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!