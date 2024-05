Bumble To Acquire Geneva App

(RTTNews) - Monday, Bumble Inc. (BMBL) revealed its plan to acquire Geneva, a group and community chatting app, that facilitates connections among individuals with similar interests.

The acquisition of Geneva App is intended to enhance Bumble Inc.'s 'Bumble For Friends' service by broadening its offerings to include group interactions, catering to the diverse ways people build friendships.

The financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The transaction is expected to be finalized in the third quarter of 2024.