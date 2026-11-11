Comes Aktie
ISIN: PLCOMES00020
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11.11.2026 01:30:00
BYD's Profits Rebounded. These 2 Questions Will Decide What Comes Next.
BYD Co. (OTC: BYDDF) investors finally have a revenue recovery to chew on. Third-quarter revenue increased 13.6% year over year to 221.5 billion yuan, ending four consecutive quarters of declines. Better yet, looking at the bottom line, net profit rose roughly 28% to 10 billion yuan. That sounds like a quarter worth celebrating. Unfortunately, Wall Street forgot to bring the confetti: Net profit fell short of the estimates from three brokerages compiled by Reuters.
A rebound can be real and still leave Wall Street wanting more. For BYD investors, two questions could help determine whether this recovery has legs.
BYD's global vehicle sales increased 18.8% in Q3, to more than 1.32 million. Overseas shipments more than doubled, helping offset weaker sales in China, according to Reuters.
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